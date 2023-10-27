copy link
Zodia Markets Registers With Central Bank Of Ireland As VASP
2023-10-27 10:17
According to Foresight News, digital asset exchange Zodia Markets has registered with the Central Bank of Ireland as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP). This registration will enable Zodia Markets to offer exchange and over-the-counter trading services to institutional clients.
