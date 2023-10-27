Buy Crypto
Fanton Introduces Fantasy Football Game with NFT Cards on Telegram

2023-10-27 10:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, Fanton has developed a fantasy football game integrated into Telegram, leveraging the instant messenger service's 800 million-strong user base. The game features collectible cards of top football players, issued as nonfungible tokens (NFTs) on the blockchain, which can be easily traded among players. Users can create virtual football teams with these cards and earn points based on their players' real-life performances. The game takes advantage of Telegram's recent integration with The Open Network (TON) blockchain, enabling the use of a noncustodial wallet directly from the app. Tournaments are organized based on match days of real football leagues, including the English Premier League, Spanish LaLiga, German Bundesliga, Italian Serie A, and French Ligue 1. Users can join these tournaments by paying a participation fee, with 85% added to the prize pool and 15% going to Fanton. Teams that score more points than others are rewarded with TON coins and collectible cards. Fanton's cards are divided into rarity classes based on scarcity, giving them value and uniqueness. Non-NFT cards are classified as common, while NFT cards can have rare, epic, and legendary rarities. The game is free to play and provides common cards without charge for everyone who wants to participate. Rarer NFT cards must be purchased to take part in special NFT tournaments with higher prizes. The platform has over 350,000 users and surpassed $40,000 in monthly revenue. Fanton recently launched its product on Product Hunt, a platform where users can discover and upvote new products.
