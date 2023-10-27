Arena Of Faith, A Blockchain-Based MOBA Game, Launches On Google Play And App Store

According to Foresight News, the blockchain-based MOBA game 'Arena of Faith' has officially launched on Google Play and the App Store, receiving a recommendation from Google Play. Arena of Faith is a game that combines global esports competitions, a unique economic model, and a token incentive mechanism. Its main features include cross-platform global competition connectivity, a competitive esports core, skin and avatar-driven economic models, and the introduction of ACP token reward mechanisms within the game. Arena of Faith currently offers various competitions such as arena matches, cup matches, and championships.

View full text