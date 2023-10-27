copy link
Arena Of Faith, A Blockchain-Based MOBA Game, Launches On Google Play And App Store
2023-10-27 10:07
According to Foresight News, the blockchain-based MOBA game 'Arena of Faith' has officially launched on Google Play and the App Store, receiving a recommendation from Google Play. Arena of Faith is a game that combines global esports competitions, a unique economic model, and a token incentive mechanism. Its main features include cross-platform global competition connectivity, a competitive esports core, skin and avatar-driven economic models, and the introduction of ACP token reward mechanisms within the game. Arena of Faith currently offers various competitions such as arena matches, cup matches, and championships.
