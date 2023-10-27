copy link
create picture
more
Cobo Appointed as Exclusive Web3 Institutional Wallet Partner for 2023 CVCF
Binance News
2023-10-27 09:59
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, digital asset custody solution provider Cobo has been designated as the exclusive Web3 institutional wallet partner for the 2023 Cyberport Venture Capital Forum (CVCF). Cobo will assist Cyberport's portfolio companies and CVCF attendees through secure Web3 infrastructure, expert technical advice, and Cobo's industry resources. Cyberport's portfolio companies and community members will also receive a six-month free trial of Cobo MPC Lite. Cobo MPC Lite is an enterprise-grade MPC self-custody solution tailored for growing teams.
View full text