Cobo Appointed as Exclusive Web3 Institutional Wallet Partner for 2023 CVCF

According to Foresight News, digital asset custody solution provider Cobo has been designated as the exclusive Web3 institutional wallet partner for the 2023 Cyberport Venture Capital Forum (CVCF). Cobo will assist Cyberport's portfolio companies and CVCF attendees through secure Web3 infrastructure, expert technical advice, and Cobo's industry resources. Cyberport's portfolio companies and community members will also receive a six-month free trial of Cobo MPC Lite. Cobo MPC Lite is an enterprise-grade MPC self-custody solution tailored for growing teams.

