Cosmos Hub Community Proposes Over 900,000 ATOM Budget for 2024

According to Foresight News, the Cosmos Hub community has proposed a budget of over 900,000 ATOM for 2024 to be allocated to Informal Systems and Hypha Worker Co-op. The funds will be used for the maintenance and improvement of the interchain security protocol, the maintenance of Cosmos Hub Gaia core software, and the maintenance and improvement of testnet programs. Informal Systems is the core development team of Cosmos Hub, while Hypha Worker Co-op is responsible for the consumer chain team. Currently, the majority of votes for this proposal are against it.

