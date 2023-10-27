copy link
Ryder One Hardware Wallet Launches with TapSafe Recovery Feature
2023-10-27 09:35
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency wallet startup Ryder has launched its flagship product, the Ryder One hardware wallet, on November 1st at 0:00 Beijing time. The Ryder One features TapSafe recovery functionality, which replaces mnemonic phrases and utilizes the Shamir Secret Sharing (SSS) algorithm. As previously reported by Foresight News, Ryder has raised $1.2 million in funding, with investors including Oak Grove Ventures, Bitcoin Frontier Fund, Trust Machines' Muneeb Ali, and SBX Capital.
