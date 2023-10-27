Ryder One Hardware Wallet Launches with TapSafe Recovery Feature

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency wallet startup Ryder has launched its flagship product, the Ryder One hardware wallet, on November 1st at 0:00 Beijing time. The Ryder One features TapSafe recovery functionality, which replaces mnemonic phrases and utilizes the Shamir Secret Sharing (SSS) algorithm. As previously reported by Foresight News, Ryder has raised $1.2 million in funding, with investors including Oak Grove Ventures, Bitcoin Frontier Fund, Trust Machines' Muneeb Ali, and SBX Capital.

