United Nations Forms Advisory Committee to Address Global AI Regulation

Binance News
2023-10-27 09:17
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced the formation of a 39-member advisory committee to address issues related to global artificial intelligence (AI) regulation on Thursday, Oct. 26. The committee consists of individuals from various backgrounds, including tech industry leaders, government representatives from countries such as Spain and Saudi Arabia, and scholars from the United States, Russia, and Japan. Among the executives from major technology companies are Hiroaki Kitano, CTO of Sony, Mira Murati, CTO of OpenAI, and Natasha Crampton, chief responsible AI officer at Microsoft. Guterres emphasized the potential positive impact of AI, but also warned of the malicious use of the technology, which could undermine trust in institutions, weaken social cohesion, and threaten democracy. The growing interest in AI, particularly following OpenAI's introduction of ChatGPT last year, has led to increased concern about its societal implications. As a result, many governments are working on legislation to regulate AI, with researchers and policymakers calling for greater international cooperation. The United Nations plans to release initial suggestions by the end of the year, with comprehensive recommendations expected by summer 2024. Immediate priorities include establishing a global scientific consensus on potential AI-related risks and challenges, as well as improving international collaboration in AI governance. The advisory committee's first meeting is scheduled for Oct. 27.
