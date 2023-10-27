copy link
Assure Wallet Rebrands to AScoin Wallet and Focuses on Core Functions
2023-10-27 08:48
According to Foresight News, Web3 aggregated transaction wallet Assure has officially announced a brand upgrade, changing its name to AScoin Wallet. The Assure Wallet app has completed the brand update on Google Play and the App Store. The upgraded AScoin Wallet will focus on the core directions of aggregated transactions and asset appreciation.
