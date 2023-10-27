copy link
Platypus Finance Plans to Reimburse Users Following Attack
2023-10-27 08:34
According to Foresight News, stablecoin trading project Platypus Finance, which was previously attacked, has announced that it is calculating the amount of funds to be reimbursed to each user, including funds from aggregators. Platypus Finance plans to start distributing the funds to be repaid next week.
