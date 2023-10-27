P12 Gaming Engine Secures Strategic Investment from MOBOX Metaverse Platform

According to Foresight News, blockchain-based gaming engine P12 has received a strategic investment from metaverse gaming platform MOBOX. The partnership aims to simplify the game development process within the ecosystem by utilizing the graphical user interface engine provided by P12 Editor. The collaboration between P12 and MOBOX is expected to enhance the gaming experience for users and streamline the development process for game creators. The strategic investment will enable P12 to further expand its capabilities and reach within the gaming industry.

