Stars Arena Forms Company and Prepares for Seed Funding Round

According to Foresight News, Stars Arena, a social protocol within the Avalanche ecosystem, has announced the formation of its company and is preparing to enter the seed funding round. Avalanche ecosystem IDO platform Avalaunch will provide financial guidance for the project. Stars Arena aims to create a decentralized social platform for users within the Avalanche ecosystem, allowing them to interact and engage with each other. The project's goal is to foster a strong community and drive user adoption of Avalanche-based projects. Avalaunch, an IDO platform within the Avalanche ecosystem, will play a crucial role in guiding Stars Arena through the seed funding round. Avalaunch specializes in providing financial support and guidance to projects within the Avalanche ecosystem, helping them to grow and succeed.

