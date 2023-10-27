0VIX Resumes Operations On Polygon With Full Functionality

According to Foresight News, 0VIX has resumed operations on Polygon, with all functions, including repayments and withdrawals, now available. New oracles for vGHST and gDAI have been deployed, but new vGHST deposits and loans are temporarily prohibited. In addition, the final governance vote on the integration of 0VIX with the Keom protocol is imminent. Foresight News previously reported that 0VIX suffered an attack in April this year, resulting in a loss of approximately $2 million. Following the attack, 0VIX suspended the use of all protocol functions on Polygon. At the end of August, 0VIX announced its rebranding to Keom, with 0VIX's lending markets on Polygon and Polygon zkEVM set to be integrated into Keom.

View full text