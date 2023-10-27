copy link
X Obtains Money Transfer Licenses In Several States And Works On Global Payment System
Binance News
2023-10-27 06:48
According to Foresight News, X, formerly known as Twitter, has announced that it has obtained money transfer licenses in several states and is working on launching a global payment system. In addition, X has paid over $20 million to the creator community so far.
