copy link
create picture
more
Taiwan's Virtual Asset Management Regulation Draft Passes First Reading
Binance News
2023-10-27 05:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Taiwan's Virtual Asset Management Regulation Draft has passed its first reading in the Taiwanese legislature. If the draft is approved and enacted, it will require all cryptocurrency platforms operating in Taiwan to apply for a license. There is currently no timetable for the second reading.
View full text