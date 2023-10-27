Sense Finance To Gradually Shut Down Protocol And Open Source UI

According to Foresight News, fixed-rate lending protocol Sense Finance has decided to gradually shut down the Sense protocol and open source its user interface (UI) for community use. Users are advised to withdraw any remaining funds through the existing portal UI before December 1, 2023. The Sense Core team will cease contributions to the current and future versions of the Sense protocol. Sense Finance also revealed that it is working on building a new protocol.

