Avalanche Cortina 14 Released With Major Execution Changes And Efficiency Improvements

According to Foresight News, Ava Labs Engineering Manager Patrick O'Grady announced the release of Avalanche Cortina 14. The upgrade includes the addition of TransferSubnetOwnershipTx, which has not been activated yet, and support for rotating non-elastic subnet control keys. These significant execution changes may be included in the next Avalanche network upgrade (V1.11.0). Furthermore, the update also features a redesigned validator set management to improve efficiency and the addition of PebbleDB implementation.

View full text