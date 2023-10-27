Meme Project Pepe Converts 169 Billion Tokens to USDT for Strategic Partnerships

According to Foresight News, Meme project Pepe has announced the conversion of approximately 169 billion PEPE tokens, worth around $200,000, from the team's wallet to USDT. The funds will be used to pay for strategic partnership and integration costs that will be announced in the coming weeks. Previously, Foresight News reported that on October 24, the PEPE team destroyed 6.9 trillion PEPE tokens, valued at approximately $6.76 million. The last time the PEPE team transferred 160 trillion PEPE tokens, worth around $15 million, to four CEXs for sale, the remaining 10.69 trillion PEPE tokens were moved to the current 0x9f5 address. After the destruction of 6.9 trillion PEPE tokens, the PEPE team's wallet still holds 379 million PEPE tokens, valued at approximately $3.72 million.

View full text