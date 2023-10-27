copy link
create picture
more
Aztec Launches NoirJS, a Javascript Package for ZK Applications in Browsers
Binance News
2023-10-27 05:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Aztec, a privacy and scalability solution based on ZK Rollup, has announced the release of NoirJS, a Javascript package for ZK applications in browsers. NoirJS handles all Noir dependencies, enabling developers to build client applications with encryption capabilities. This provides a broader toolkit for web development and seamlessly integrates with browser-based IDEs, such as the web version of VSCode, simplifying the development process. Developers can compile and verify Noir programs directly in the browser.
View full text