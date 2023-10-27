Aztec Launches NoirJS, a Javascript Package for ZK Applications in Browsers

According to Foresight News, Aztec, a privacy and scalability solution based on ZK Rollup, has announced the release of NoirJS, a Javascript package for ZK applications in browsers. NoirJS handles all Noir dependencies, enabling developers to build client applications with encryption capabilities. This provides a broader toolkit for web development and seamlessly integrates with browser-based IDEs, such as the web version of VSCode, simplifying the development process. Developers can compile and verify Noir programs directly in the browser.

