ERC Separates from EIP Repository, Enhancing Customization for Developers

According to Foresight News, the Ethereum Request for Comment (ERC) has been separated from the Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) repository. This change will enable core developers and application developers to customize standardized processes in a manner more suitable for their needs. The separation of ERC from the EIP repository is expected to streamline the development process and provide developers with greater flexibility in tailoring their projects. This move is a significant step towards improving the overall Ethereum ecosystem and fostering innovation within the community.

