Zeta Markets Launches Z-Score Based on Solana DeFi Derivatives Protocol

According to Foresight News, Zeta Markets, a DeFi derivatives protocol based on Solana, has announced the launch of Z-Score, the first step in releasing its token. Users can obtain a Z-Score based on their trading activity on Zeta, and a 24-hour profit and loss ranking will determine the reward multiplier. The first season of Z-Score will last until December 20th. Previously reported by Foresight News, Zeta Markets announced in December 2021 that it had completed an $8.5 million funding round led by Jump Capital. Other participants in the funding round included Race Capital, Electric Capital, DACM, Airtree Ventures, Amber Group, Wintermute, Sino Global Capital, Genesis Block Ventures, QCP Capital, Alameda Research, Solana Capital, MGNR, 3kVC, Orthogonal Trading, LedgerPrime, and SkyVision Capital.

