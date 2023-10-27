Ether.fi Announces Native Staking for Polygon zkEVM

According to Foresight News, non-custodial liquidity staking platform Ether.fi has announced that it will soon bring native staking to Polygon zkEVM. This will allow users to stake their native ETH on Polygon zkEVM to mint weETH, Ether.fi's wrapped eETH, with zero-fee staking support. In addition, a dedicated zkEVM contract will manage the supply of weETH on zkEVM, ensuring a smooth transition between transferring ETH to L1 for staking and moving weETH back to zkEVM to maintain sufficient liquidity.

View full text