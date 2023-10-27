Hong Kong's Web3Labs Announces $10 Million Global Web3.0 Acceleration Program

According to Foresight News, Hong Kong-based Web3.0 incubator Web3Labs, led by CEO Huang Junxuan, has revealed details of its $10 million 'Global Web3.0 Acceleration Program'. The second phase of the program will involve a collaboration with Neo, with a $1 million investment, demonstrating Hong Kong's commitment and determination to develop the Web3.0 industry. The initiative aims to foster innovation and growth in the emerging Web3.0 sector, which focuses on decentralized and blockchain-based technologies. By partnering with Neo, a leading blockchain platform, Web3Labs seeks to further promote the adoption and development of Web3.0 applications and services in Hong Kong and beyond. This collaboration marks a significant step in Hong Kong's efforts to establish itself as a hub for Web3.0 innovation and attract global talent and investment in the rapidly evolving sector.

