Moonveil Entertainment Raises $5.4 Million in Seed Funding Round
Binance News
2023-10-27 03:29
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Web3 gaming studio Moonveil Entertainment has announced the completion of a $5.4 million seed funding round. The round was led by Gumi Cryptos Capital and Arcane Group, with participation from LongHash Ventures, IOSG, and Infinity Venture Crypto. Moonveil Entertainment's co-founders and top executives, M.J and Jason, have previously worked at Riot Games. The company's first game, Astrark: STAGE ONE, is an immersive tower defense mobile game centered around PvP and PvE battles, as well as multiplayer cooperative experiences. Moonveil Entertainment's second game is a multiplayer strategy game.
