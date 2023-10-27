Moonveil Entertainment Raises $5.4 Million in Seed Funding Round

According to Foresight News, Web3 gaming studio Moonveil Entertainment has announced the completion of a $5.4 million seed funding round. The round was led by Gumi Cryptos Capital and Arcane Group, with participation from LongHash Ventures, IOSG, and Infinity Venture Crypto. Moonveil Entertainment's co-founders and top executives, M.J and Jason, have previously worked at Riot Games. The company's first game, Astrark: STAGE ONE, is an immersive tower defense mobile game centered around PvP and PvE battles, as well as multiplayer cooperative experiences. Moonveil Entertainment's second game is a multiplayer strategy game.

View full text