Neo Founder Announces Anti-MEV Sidechain Compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine

According to Foresight News, Neo founder Da Hongfei announced at the Neo Asia-Pacific Hackathon Hong Kong finals that Neo is developing a sidechain capable of resisting miner extractable value (MEV) attacks and compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The new sidechain will inherit the Neo N3 economic model and dBFT consensus mechanism while possessing anti-malicious MEV attack features. The sidechain is currently under development and is expected to be released by the end of 2023.

