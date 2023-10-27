Celer Network Announces Support for Scroll Mainnet on cBridge and Celer IM

According to Foresight News, Celer Network has announced the addition of support for the Scroll mainnet on its cBridge and Celer Interchain Messaging (Celer IM) platforms. This update enables cross-chain transactions of ETH between Scroll, Ethereum, and BNB Chain networks. Furthermore, developers on Scroll can now access Celer IM for interchain messaging. Celer Network's cBridge and Celer IM platforms aim to provide seamless cross-chain transactions and communication between various blockchain networks. The addition of Scroll mainnet support is expected to enhance the interoperability and user experience for those utilizing these networks. This development marks another step forward in the ongoing efforts to improve blockchain interoperability and expand the capabilities of decentralized applications across multiple networks.

