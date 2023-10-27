Marathon Digital Plans to Raise Up to $750 Million Through Mixed Equity Issuance

According to Foresight News, Bitcoin mining company Marathon Digital has submitted a FORM S-3 to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to raise up to $750 million through a mixed equity issuance. Marathon Digital stated, 'We may, from time to time, offer and sell common stock, preferred stock, warrants, units, or any combination of these securities in one or more offerings, at prices and on terms to be determined at the time of each offering, for an aggregate initial offering amount of up to $750 million.'

View full text