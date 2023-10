Falcon X Deposits Over 560,000 MKR Tokens to Multiple CEXs

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, The Data Nerd has reported that Falcon X has deposited a total of 569,000 MKR tokens (equivalent to approximately $8.52 million) into multiple CEXs over the past three days. The average deposit price was $1,497 per token.