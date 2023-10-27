Aptos World Tour Hack Singapore Announces Winning Projects

According to Foresight News, Aptos has announced the winning projects of the Aptos World Tour Hack Singapore. In the NFT, social, and gaming tracks, the top three winning projects were IntoTheVerse, Stickman, and TowneSquare. In the DeFi track, the top three winners were payment gateway AptosPay, liquidity staking platform Amnis Finance, and ISC's fxSwap, a stablecoin exchange platform. In the infrastructure, tools, and public products track, the top three winning projects were dAptoRator, Dddappp, and Delegate. In the Move Most Innovative track, the top three winners were Econia Labs, Zabava Labs, and Aptomingos. In the Web3 x AI track, the winning projects were aptscan.ai and SwapGPT.

View full text