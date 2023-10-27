BitPay Partners with Banxa to Expand Global Payment Methods for Digital Assets

According to CryptoPotato, cryptocurrency payment application BitPay has announced a partnership with settlement provider Banxa. This collaboration allows BitPay clients worldwide to purchase various digital assets, including Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), using multiple banking methods and a range of fiat currencies. Crypto investors from the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania can use local payment methods for transactions. In the Netherlands, users can utilize the iDEAL e-commerce system, while European customers can employ the SEPA method. US clients can take advantage of the ACH financial network for electronic settlements and money transfers. XRP and SHIB, two of the supported cryptocurrencies by BitPay, have experienced significant price surges recently. XRP reached a two-month high of over $0.58, while SHIB has surged by approximately 10% in the last 24 hours and 20% on a weekly basis.

