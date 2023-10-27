Shanghai Establishes First Blockchain Expert Committee

According to Foresight News, Shanghai recently held a city-wide blockchain development management coordination mechanism conference, focusing on the coordinated promotion of blockchain industry, technology, and ecological planning. The first Shanghai Blockchain Expert Committee was established at the conference, with a term of two years for each member. The inaugural committee consists of seven experts, including Zheng Zhiming (Chairman of the Expert Committee and Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences), Dong Jin, Yao Qian, Lu Qi, Li Jie, Lei Ming, and Ma Xiaofeng. The Municipal Cyberspace Administration and the Municipal Economic and Information Technology Commission introduced the 'Shanghai Blockchain Development Management Work Plan (2023-2025)' and the recent progress in promoting the development of the blockchain industry. Zhao Jiaming, a member of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai Municipal Committee and Minister of Propaganda, presented appointment letters to the experts and delivered a speech. He emphasized the importance of relying on the coordination mechanism, adhering to technology-first, enhancing innovation capabilities, focusing on application, empowering various industries, optimizing the industrial development environment, and ensuring comprehensive governance systems. He also stressed the need to balance risk management and efficiency improvement, allowing blockchain technology to better empower high-quality economic and social development.

