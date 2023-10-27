Mysten Labs Partners with Anapaya Systems to Explore SCION for Secure Web3 Communications

According to Foresight News, Mysten Labs has announced a partnership and investment in Anapaya Systems, a SCION software provider, to jointly explore the use of SCION (next-generation internet architecture) for secure communication in Sui and other Web3 infrastructure technologies. Through SCION, Mysten Labs aims to strengthen communication between validators, full nodes, and blockchain clients in Sui, making it resistant to IP network-level attacks.

