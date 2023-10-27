Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Google Searches for 'Buy Bitcoin' Surge Worldwide Amid Crypto Rally

Binance News
2023-10-27 01:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, Google searches for 'buy Bitcoin' have surged worldwide amid a major crypto rally, with searches in the United Kingdom growing by more than 800% in the last week. Research from Cryptogambling.tv revealed that the search term 'buy Bitcoin' spiked a staggering 826% in the U.K. over the course of seven days. Global search terms related to purchasing Bitcoin have also surged worldwide. A spokesperson from Cryptogambling.tv said, 'The remarkable surge in 'buy Bitcoin' searches in the UK, combined with the cryptocurrency's resurgence, underscores the growing interest and potential impact of traditional financial institutions' involvement in the world of digital assets.' While users in the U.K. led the pack, there was also a noticeable increase in searches relating to purchasing Bitcoin from web users across the globe. According to data from Google Trends, searches from users in the United States for 'should I buy Bitcoin now?' increased by more than 250% while more niche searches including 'can I buy Bitcoin on Fidelity?' increased by over 3,100% in the last week. The search term 'Is it a good time to buy Bitcoin?' saw a 110% gain worldwide over the last week. In comparison, 'BlackRock Bitcoin ETF' grew 250%, demonstrating broader enthusiasm for information relating to BlackRock's spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), which is currently pending approval. The sudden uptick in interest comes amid a drastic increase in the price of Bitcoin over the past fortnight, with Bitcoin briefly surpassing a value of $35,000 on Oct. 24, the first time since May 2022. The excitement appears closely linked to the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF, which many pundits believe will unleash a fresh wave of buying from institutions. Senior ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart have pinned the probability of an approval at 90% by Jan. 10 next year. At the time of publication, Bitcoin has gained more than 27% in the past two weeks according to price data from TradingView.
View full text