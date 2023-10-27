copy link
Galxe Integrates Starknet Network and Partners with Argent and Braavos Wallets
2023-10-27 00:59
According to Foresight News, Web3 credential data network Galxe has announced its integration with the Starknet network and completed its partnership with wallets Argent and Braavos. Galxe's integration with Starknet, a decentralized and scalable Layer-2 solution, aims to enhance the network's capabilities and improve user experience. The collaboration with Argent and Braavos wallets will provide users with a seamless and secure way to manage their digital assets. This partnership marks a significant step in the development of the Web3 ecosystem, as it brings together key players in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space to offer advanced solutions for users.
