Galxe Integrates Starknet Network and Partners with Argent and Braavos Wallets

According to Foresight News, Web3 credential data network Galxe has announced its integration with the Starknet network and completed its partnership with wallets Argent and Braavos. Galxe's integration with Starknet, a decentralized and scalable Layer-2 solution, aims to enhance the network's capabilities and improve user experience. The collaboration with Argent and Braavos wallets will provide users with a seamless and secure way to manage their digital assets. This partnership marks a significant step in the development of the Web3 ecosystem, as it brings together key players in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space to offer advanced solutions for users.

