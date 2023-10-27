DeBridge Launches OP Horizon Incentive Program To Distribute 100,000 OP Tokens

According to Foresight News, cross-chain bridge deBridge has announced the launch of the OP Horizon incentive program, aimed at distributing 100,000 OP tokens received as a grant. These grants will be allocated to projects or dApps integrated with the DLN API or DLN Widget, as well as DLN Trade and deSwap users. The OP Horizon program is designed to encourage the adoption of deBridge's services and promote the growth of its ecosystem. By distributing the tokens, deBridge aims to incentivize developers and users to integrate and utilize its cross-chain solutions, ultimately fostering a more interconnected blockchain environment.

