dYdX Chain Officially Launches as Independent Cosmos Layer 1

According to Foresight News, dYdX Chain has officially launched as an independent Cosmos Layer 1 on the mainnet, with the genesis block created by validators on October 27 at 01:00. The dYdX Ops subDAO, which is separate from and unrelated to dYdX, has advised the dYdX community not to perform cross-chain transactions before the launch of the dYdX Operations SubDAO public bridge frontend. dYdX has stated that it is not responsible for the actions of the subDAO or any third parties using dYdX's open-source code. Furthermore, dYdX will not deploy or run public v4 software, nor will it operate or control any dYdX Chain infrastructure. The launch of the dYdX Chain marks a significant milestone for the project, as it establishes itself as an independent entity within the Cosmos ecosystem.

