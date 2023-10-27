copy link
Phishing Scammers Clone Blockworks and Etherscan Websites to Target Crypto Users
2023-10-27 00:24
According to Cointelegraph, phishing scammers have cloned the websites of crypto media outlet Blockworks and Ethereum blockchain scanner Etherscan in an attempt to trick unsuspecting readers into interacting with a phishing site. The cloned Blockworks site displays a fake 'BREAKING' news report of a supposed multimillion-dollar 'approvals exploit' on the decentralized exchange Uniswap and encourages users to visit a faked Etherscan website to rescind approvals. The fake Etherscan website, which claims to display a token and smart contract approval checker, instead contains a smart contract that would likely drain a crypto wallet when connected. An age check of the domains reveals that the fake Etherscan site, approvalscan.io, was registered on October 25, while the faked Blockworks site, blockworks.media, was registered a day later. This incident highlights the importance of vigilance and caution when interacting with websites in the crypto space.
