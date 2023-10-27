Phishing Scammers Clone Blockworks and Etherscan Websites to Target Crypto Users

According to Cointelegraph, phishing scammers have cloned the websites of crypto media outlet Blockworks and Ethereum blockchain scanner Etherscan in an attempt to trick unsuspecting readers into interacting with a phishing site. The cloned Blockworks site displays a fake 'BREAKING' news report of a supposed multimillion-dollar 'approvals exploit' on the decentralized exchange Uniswap and encourages users to visit a faked Etherscan website to rescind approvals. The fake Etherscan website, which claims to display a token and smart contract approval checker, instead contains a smart contract that would likely drain a crypto wallet when connected. An age check of the domains reveals that the fake Etherscan site, approvalscan.io, was registered on October 25, while the faked Blockworks site, blockworks.media, was registered a day later. This incident highlights the importance of vigilance and caution when interacting with websites in the crypto space.

View full text