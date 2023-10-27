copy link
create picture
more
US Senate Banking Committee to Review Cryptocurrency in Terrorism Financing
Binance News
2023-10-27 00:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, US Senator Sherrod Brown, Chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, has announced that the committee will review various terrorism financing streams, including cryptocurrencies. The committee will consider taking additional measures to prevent the flow of these funds and cut off the financial sources of terrorism at their origin.
View full text