Citadel Securities Denies Terraform Labs' Accusations of Market Manipulation

According to Foresight News, Citadel Securities has denied allegations made by Terraform Labs that it was behind the collapse of UST in May last year. The firm claims that Terraform Labs is using these accusations to divert attention from its own charges and force people to pursue baseless conspiracy theories. The requested time frame is irrelevant, and the theory is unfounded, according to Citadel Securities. Foresight News previously reported that Terraform Labs had issued subpoenas to Citadel Securities and Citadel Enterprise Americas for trading data related to the May 2022 UST depegging. Terraform Labs stated that public evidence suggests that Ken Griffin, the head of Citadel entities, intended to short UST during or around the May 2022 depegging period.

