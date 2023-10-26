copy link
Judge Denies Request for Acquittal in Sam Bankman-Fried Case
Binance News
2023-10-26 23:46
According to Foresight News, the defense team for Sam Bankman-Fried has requested a not guilty verdict from the presiding judge in the case, claiming that the prosecution has failed to prove the charges. The judge has denied this request, meaning the trial will continue.
