Solana Labs Launches Incubator Program to Support Startups Building on Its Network

According to Blockworks, Solana Labs has introduced an incubator program aimed at helping startups scale and build on its network. The program will offer engineering and go-to-market support to teams interested in developing on the Solana network. Currently, Solana has a total value locked (TVL) of $1.254 billion and approximately 114 dapps deployed on its network, as per data from DeFiLlama. Emon Motamedi, a product manager at Solana Labs, acknowledged that blockchain development remains a challenge for many startups looking to enter the space. Motamedi also highlighted the operational challenges founders must overcome in the emerging industry. Solana Labs has not disclosed the exact amount of financial support it will allocate to the program, but Motamedi stated that the support will be customized and tailored to each team's specific needs. Solana Labs will focus on assisting teams with engineering, fundraising, and go-to-market strategies, providing tailored support throughout various product life cycles. While there are no strict guidelines for participation, Solana Labs aims to support technical founders addressing specific user needs, driving real solutions to tangible problems and fostering sustainable businesses in the Web3 ecosystem.

