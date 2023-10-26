Bandai Namco Explores Blockchain Gaming Potential in Asia

According to Decrypt, Bandai Namco, the Japanese game publisher known for titles like Elden Ring, Dark Souls, Tekken, and Pac-Man, is conducting research and development in the mobile blockchain gaming sector for the Asian market. In an interview at the Esports and Gaming Business Summit in Las Vegas, Karim Farghaly, Bandai Namco's SVP of Corporate Development, shared his views on the potential role of blockchain in video games and the studio's exploration in the world of crypto. Farghaly, who has worked with Bandai Namco's American division for over eight years, revealed that the publisher is investigating how blockchain integrations can fit into its mobile-focused business model. He mentioned that there is less stigma around blockchain games in Asia, leading to more activity in the region compared to the western world. Farghaly believes that the first successful games in Web3 and crypto that will attract large audiences are likely to emerge in Asia. Bandai Namco has previously worked with blockchain firm Double Jump.Tokyo to develop blockchain games, such as the AI-powered virtual pet game Ryuzo, where players can own their Ryu creatures as NFTs on the Oasys blockchain. The company has invested in Oasys, and other major gaming companies like Sega and Ubisoft have also committed to building projects on the Oasys chain. Farghaly sees a unique value proposition in blockchain games, particularly for the 'whales' of the gaming world, and believes that the mobile gaming sector will lead the way in pushing Web3 and crypto adoption.

