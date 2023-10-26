Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bandai Namco Explores Blockchain Gaming Potential in Asia

Binance News
2023-10-26 18:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, Bandai Namco, the Japanese game publisher known for titles like Elden Ring, Dark Souls, Tekken, and Pac-Man, is conducting research and development in the mobile blockchain gaming sector for the Asian market. In an interview at the Esports and Gaming Business Summit in Las Vegas, Karim Farghaly, Bandai Namco's SVP of Corporate Development, shared his views on the potential role of blockchain in video games and the studio's exploration in the world of crypto. Farghaly, who has worked with Bandai Namco's American division for over eight years, revealed that the publisher is investigating how blockchain integrations can fit into its mobile-focused business model. He mentioned that there is less stigma around blockchain games in Asia, leading to more activity in the region compared to the western world. Farghaly believes that the first successful games in Web3 and crypto that will attract large audiences are likely to emerge in Asia. Bandai Namco has previously worked with blockchain firm Double Jump.Tokyo to develop blockchain games, such as the AI-powered virtual pet game Ryuzo, where players can own their Ryu creatures as NFTs on the Oasys blockchain. The company has invested in Oasys, and other major gaming companies like Sega and Ubisoft have also committed to building projects on the Oasys chain. Farghaly sees a unique value proposition in blockchain games, particularly for the 'whales' of the gaming world, and believes that the mobile gaming sector will lead the way in pushing Web3 and crypto adoption.
View full text