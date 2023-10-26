Prisma Finance Announces Launch of Governance Token PRISMA

According to Foresight News, LSD stablecoin protocol Prisma Finance has announced the launch of its governance token, PRISMA, on November 2nd. The maximum supply of PRISMA tokens is set at 300 million. Out of this, 62% (186 million PRISMA) will be allocated by Prisma DAO to incentivize certain actions and liquidity pools within the Prisma protocol. 20% (60 million PRISMA) will be distributed to core contributors, with these tokens undergoing a 12-month linear unlocking period starting from genesis. Additionally, 10% (30 million PRISMA) will be allocated to early supporters, while 5% (15 million PRISMA) will be stored in the Prisma DAO treasury. Finally, 3% (9 million PRISMA) will be distributed to veCRV voters and Prisma score holders.

View full text