Polygon Announces Inca Berry Upgrade for zkEVM Mainnet Beta

According to Foresight News, Polygon has announced an upcoming Inca Berry upgrade for its zkEVM mainnet beta version. The upgrade will bring cryptographic optimizations and bug fixes to the Polygon zkEVM, as well as updates for nodes and provers. This includes adding data streams for sequencers and improving Websocket subscription functionality. Additionally, after the update, the prover's repository will be compatible with GCC 13, allowing developers to compile and execute it using any Linux distribution they prefer. Verichains will conduct a security audit on the Inca Berry upgrade, bug fixes, and node and prover updates, with the results to be announced later. Polygon stated that a 10-day time lock mechanism has been implemented to ensure security during the upgrade. Users do not need to take any action, and the user experience will remain unchanged after the upgrade.

View full text