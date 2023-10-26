Horizen Launches EON Mainnet, Aims To Become Interoperable Multi-Chain Network

According to Foresight News, Horizen has announced the official launch of its EVM-compatible sidechain and smart contract platform, Horizen EON. The company aims to become a permissionless, interoperable, and customizable multi-chain network, with EON being the first of many smart contract sidechains on Horizen. EON is optimized for simplified and diversified dapp development and is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine. Horizen EON has already integrated LayerZero, Tatum, Pyth, Band Protocol, Ankr, Third web, and Stablely, with plans to integrate SpookySwap, Chainanalysis, and Granary in the coming days.

