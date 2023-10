Grayscale Categorizes Cryptocurrency Assets to Help Investors Understand the Sector

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Grayscale has grouped cryptocurrency assets by function from a technical and user perspective to help investors understand the crypto sector and its developments. The company has divided crypto assets into five major categories based on three main criteria: how the protocol works, its use cases, and how it provides investable risk exposure. The categories include currency, smart contract platforms, finance, consumer and culture, and utilities and services.