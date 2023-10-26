copy link
create picture
more
Grayscale Categorizes Cryptocurrency Assets to Help Investors Understand the Sector
Binance News
2023-10-26 14:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Grayscale has grouped cryptocurrency assets by function from a technical and user perspective to help investors understand the crypto sector and its developments. The company has divided crypto assets into five major categories based on three main criteria: how the protocol works, its use cases, and how it provides investable risk exposure. The categories include currency, smart contract platforms, finance, consumer and culture, and utilities and services.
View full text