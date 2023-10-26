Conflux Partners with NAGA to Provide GameFi Ecosystem Solutions

According to Foresight News, Conflux has announced a partnership with NAGA, a Web3 gaming platform under the Hong Kong-based Blueport Interactive Group. The collaboration aims to provide GameFi ecosystem solutions for game developers and players. Conflux, a leading blockchain platform, will work together with NAGA to create a seamless gaming experience for users. The partnership will focus on developing innovative solutions for the growing GameFi industry, which combines gaming and decentralized finance (DeFi) elements. As the GameFi sector continues to expand, the collaboration between Conflux and NAGA is expected to bring new opportunities for both game developers and players, offering a more engaging and immersive gaming experience.

