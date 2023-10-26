Ripple and Fubon Bank to Announce eHKD Pilot Program Results at Fintech Week

According to Foresight News, blockchain financial technology company Ripple and Fubon Bank are set to announce the results of their digital Hong Kong Dollar (eHKD) pilot program test during Fintech Week. Rahul Advani, Ripple's Policy Director for the Asia-Pacific region, stated that there are currently no licenses available in the Hong Kong market for Ripple's business to apply for. However, Brooks Entwistle, Ripple's Senior Vice President and General Manager, added that Ripple will explore more application scenarios in compliance with regulations.

