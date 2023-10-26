copy link
Worldcoin Project Receives 25 Million WLD Tokens From Market Makers
2023-10-26 13:26
According to Foresight News, five market makers have returned a total of 25 million WLD tokens to the Worldcoin project's wallet. An additional 75 million WLD tokens are set to be returned on December 15th.
