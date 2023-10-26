copy link
create picture
more
Circle's Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol CCTP Launches on Base Mainnet
Binance News
2023-10-26 13:22
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Circle has announced the launch of its Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) on the Base mainnet. The protocol is natively supported in Base Bridge, enabling secure USDC transfers between blockchains through local burning and minting processes. Developers and users can now transfer USDC from Ethereum and other networks to the Base blockchain without permission. As of now, CCTP supports the transfer of USDC across 20 independent networks, reducing withdrawal delays associated with bridged assets.
View full text