Circle's Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol CCTP Launches on Base Mainnet

According to Foresight News, Circle has announced the launch of its Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) on the Base mainnet. The protocol is natively supported in Base Bridge, enabling secure USDC transfers between blockchains through local burning and minting processes. Developers and users can now transfer USDC from Ethereum and other networks to the Base blockchain without permission. As of now, CCTP supports the transfer of USDC across 20 independent networks, reducing withdrawal delays associated with bridged assets.

