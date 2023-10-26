IoTeX Integrates with Solana for Real-Time Analytics and Chainstack Launches DeFi API

According to CoinDesk, IoTeX, a blockchain compatible with Ethereum's Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) standard, has announced its integration with Solana. This integration will provide real-time analytics on Solana-connected hardware devices. The collaboration enables verifiable off-chain data via IoT-connected projects built on Solana, such as Helium, Render, and Hivemapper, to be incorporated into IoTeX's transparent data analytics platform. With Solana's integration into the IoTeX platform, any Solana-connected project and related devices will now be visible on DePINscan, a visibility platform that empowers investors and decision-makers with public data on DePIN projects. In other news, Chainstack, a leading Web3 infrastructure provider, has announced the launch of its DeFi API, a solution designed to streamline access to real-time decentralized finance data. Chainstack's DeFi API enables seamless access to real-time data from every major decentralized finance protocol, including Uniswap, Lido, Avee, Compound, PancakeSwap, SushiSwap, and many others. The DeFi API eliminates the need for developers to write custom indexers, manage databases, pay for archival node requests, or handle chain reorganizations. Instead, developers can access a simple, ready-to-use API through GraphQL.

